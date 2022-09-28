Ferguson plc (FERG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is -42.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.08 and a high of $183.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FERG stock was last observed hovering at around $108.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.16%.

Currently trading at $103.22, the stock is -9.58% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -23.18% off its SMA200. FERG registered -28.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.26%.

The stock witnessed a -12.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.51%, and is -6.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Ferguson plc (FERG) has around 31924 employees, a market worth around $21.76B and $27.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.12 and Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.77% and -43.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Ferguson plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.70% this year.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.10M, and float is at 209.23M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Ferguson plc (FERG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times.