Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Track to Reach $38.50 in a Year

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -22.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $57.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.74% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -17.1% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.96, the stock is -8.55% and 2.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -0.35% off its SMA200. FL registered -31.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a -7.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.94%, and is -10.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 16555 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.39% and -41.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.10M, and float is at 91.66M with Short Float at 9.28%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l sold 81,199 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $36.74 per share for a total of $2.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.66 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $39.03 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.74 million shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Page Andrew E (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $33.02 for $69342.0. The insider now directly holds 576 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -34.96% down over the past 12 months.