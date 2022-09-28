Fortive Corporation (FTV) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.39% Upside

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is -23.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.47 and a high of $79.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $59.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.39% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.3% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.62, the stock is -7.52% and -7.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.20% off its SMA200. FTV registered -20.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.57%.

The stock witnessed a -9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.72%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $21.21B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.33 and Fwd P/E is 17.28. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.72% and -26.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.40M, and float is at 350.43M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPOON ALAN G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SPOON ALAN G bought 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $58.25 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98861.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Walker Stacey A. (SVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $64.43 per share for $69584.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41170.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 118 shares at an average price of $64.43 for $7603.0. The insider now directly holds 2,601 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -24.47% down over the past 12 months and Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) that is -11.27% lower over the same period. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is -25.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.