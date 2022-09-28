Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.11% Change This Year

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -20.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.52 and a high of $164.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $111.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.82%.

Currently trading at $107.99, the stock is -14.33% and -14.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -17.09% off its SMA200. GPN registered -34.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.31%.

The stock witnessed a -13.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is -13.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $30.20B and $8.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 586.90 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.34% and -34.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.00% this year.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.18M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEFFIELD DAVID M,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $133.20 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28737.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Green David Lawrence (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 16,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $130.10 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97818.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $127.99 for $63995.0. The insider now directly holds 16,325 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -68.63% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -38.22% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -12.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.