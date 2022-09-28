Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 75.02% Upside

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is -18.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.02% off the consensus price target high of $30.06 offered by analysts, but current levels are -352.41% lower than the price target low of $1.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -14.56% and -6.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -13.71% off its SMA200. GGAL registered -19.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.31%.

The stock witnessed a -14.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is -17.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has around 9275 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.05 and Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.61% and -37.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.47M, and float is at 90.03M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) that is trading -17.43% down over the past 12 months and Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) that is -12.51% lower over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is 5.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.