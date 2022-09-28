Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is -41.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -11.62% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -39.50% off its SMA200. TV registered -53.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.23%.

The stock witnessed a -20.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.10%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 37191 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is 65.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.87% and -54.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 578.90% this year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 567.98M, and float is at 363.81M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -62.14% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -46.23% lower over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is -3.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.