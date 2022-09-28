HCSG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Now

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is -30.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.60 and a high of $25.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCSG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -17.14% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is -10.79% and -14.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -25.60% off its SMA200. HCSG registered -51.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.27%.

The stock witnessed a -13.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.07%, and is -10.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has around 39200 employees, a market worth around $934.92M and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.75 and Fwd P/E is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.38% and -52.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.60% this year.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.34M, and float is at 73.52M with Short Float at 8.12%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIGGS JOHN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRIGGS JOHN sold 5,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $18.71 per share for a total of $93569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21474.0 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading -3.00% down over the past 12 months and Aramark (ARMK) that is -5.31% lower over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is -16.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.