Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -25.31% Change This Year

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is -25.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.98 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $20.82, the stock is -12.03% and -16.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.30% off its SMA200. HR registered -16.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.86%.

The stock witnessed a -17.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.46%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $675.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.32 and Fwd P/E is 48.64. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.76% and -28.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.55M, and float is at 379.55M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -22.32% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -27.35% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -32.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.