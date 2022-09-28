Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is -40.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.23 and a high of $47.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $26.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $26.53, the stock is -11.50% and -18.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -32.41% off its SMA200. HIW registered -40.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.46%.

The stock witnessed a -15.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -10.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $808.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.65 and Fwd P/E is 21.28. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.14% and -44.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.16M, and float is at 103.67M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Jeffrey Douglas,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Miller Jeffrey Douglas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $28.25 per share for a total of $28253.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Klinck Theodore J (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $28.25 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Gadis David L (Director) disposed off 650 shares at an average price of $30.49 for $19818.0. The insider now directly holds 3,650 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -35.78% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -31.01% lower over the same period. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -50.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.