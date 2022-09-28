HSDT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Now

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is -94.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -39.33% and -53.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -10.98% at the moment leaves the stock -88.34% off its SMA200. HSDT registered -97.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.29%.

The stock witnessed a -43.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.06%, and is -35.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.36% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $8.73M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.49% and -97.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-615.30%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.20M, and float is at 26.87M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDREEFF DANE,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that ANDREEFF DANE bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $80205.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that ANDREEFF DANE (President and CEO) bought a total of 8,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $0.54 per share for $4828.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HSDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, ANDREEFF DANE (President and CEO) acquired 74,800 shares at an average price of $0.63 for $47124.0. The insider now directly holds 140,067 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT).