Is Orange S.A. (ORAN) a good stock to buy now?

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) is -14.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $12.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.15% off the consensus price target high of $15.92 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -5.97% lower than the price target low of $8.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.05, the stock is -9.09% and -10.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -19.58% off its SMA200. ORAN registered -18.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.27%.

The stock witnessed a -8.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.63%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) has around 132002 employees, a market worth around $24.87B and $42.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Distance from 52-week low is -0.66% and -28.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orange S.A. (ORAN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orange S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.80% this year.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.30B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Orange S.A. (ORAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is trading -29.38% down over the past 12 months and Telefonica S.A. (TEF) that is -27.02% lower over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -19.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.