Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JEF Stock Is Going Next

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -25.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.88 and a high of $44.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.15% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.07, the stock is -10.08% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -12.44% off its SMA200. JEF registered -23.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.04%.

The stock witnessed a -10.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.90%, and is -11.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 5556 employees, a market worth around $6.98B and $7.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.35% and -34.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.90% this year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.14M, and float is at 170.88M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nittoli Rocco J,the company’sVP, Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Nittoli Rocco J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $32.41 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that JONES THOMAS W (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $31.21 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55962.0 shares of the JEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, O Kane Michael T (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $33.39 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 97,138 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -24.38% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -27.12% lower over the same period. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is -21.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.