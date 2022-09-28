Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is -87.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -18.98% and -32.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -66.52% off its SMA200. KC registered -93.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.05%.

The stock witnessed a -43.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.11%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 10209 employees, a market worth around $488.17M and $1.29B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.12% and -93.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.64M, and float is at 115.02M with Short Float at 5.96%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -19.63% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -32.81% lower over the same period.