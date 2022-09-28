Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) – The 20.83% Upside Potential Remains

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -39.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $24.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is 0.80% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.84 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -23.13% off its SMA200. LESL registered -34.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.66%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.25 and Fwd P/E is 14.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.53% and -41.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-330.10%).

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.94M, and float is at 175.88M with Short Float at 13.25%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gazaway Brad. SEC filings show that Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $14.82 per share for a total of $49425.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LaBode Moyo (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold a total of 4,696 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $17.48 per share for $82086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11554.0 shares of the LESL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Weddell Steven M () acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.80 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 1,411,377 shares of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL).