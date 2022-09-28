Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -48.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $7.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is -23.07% and -30.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.11 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -45.49% off its SMA200. LU registered -60.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.00%.

The stock witnessed a -34.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.47%, and is -19.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $6.72B and $9.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.33 and Fwd P/E is 2.98. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.36% and -63.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 0.90%.