McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is -11.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.68 and a high of $271.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $243.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.06%.

Currently trading at $236.70, the stock is -6.90% and -8.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -6.02% off its SMA200. MCD registered -4.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.57%.

The stock witnessed a -7.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.52%, and is -7.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $175.55B and $23.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.16 and Fwd P/E is 22.35. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.74% and -12.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 59.10% this year.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 737.50M, and float is at 734.48M with Short Float at 0.90%.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borden Ian Frederick,the company’sPresident, International. SEC filings show that Borden Ian Frederick sold 5,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $265.00 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7131.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that HERNANDEZ ENRIQUE JR (Non-Exec Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $264.02 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Hoovel Catherine A. (SVP – Corporate Controller) disposed off 2,371 shares at an average price of $255.62 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 1,184 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading -25.86% down over the past 12 months and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is -18.98% lower over the same period. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is -14.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.