NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) down -35.13% since start of the year

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) is -35.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLSP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.67% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -9.60% and 21.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -25.07% at the moment leaves the stock -18.95% off its SMA200. NLSP registered -71.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.86%.

The stock witnessed a 41.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.17%, and is -22.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.74% over the week and 16.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 118.21% and -74.55% from its 52-week high.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -313.20% this year.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.93M, and float is at 15.43M with Short Float at 1.73%.