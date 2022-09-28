Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 1.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.89 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $40.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.68% off the consensus price target high of $44.29 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 14.89% higher than the price target low of $36.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.70, the stock is -11.98% and -15.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -13.73% off its SMA200. PBA registered -3.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.18%.

The stock witnessed a -17.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.48%, and is -11.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has around 2349 employees, a market worth around $17.04B and $10.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.74 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Distance from 52-week low is 6.27% and -28.17% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 554.97M, and float is at 554.56M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 48 times.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -20.02% down over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 14.67% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -7.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.