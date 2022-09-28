Positives for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) as stock gains in recent trading

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) is -88.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $1.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.06, the stock is -28.69% and -42.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -79.82% off its SMA200. AMPE registered -96.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.07%.

The stock witnessed a -30.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.28%, and is -20.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -96.48% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.09M, and float is at 209.30M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 1.08% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 1.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.