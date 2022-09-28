Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) down -95.37% since start of the year

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is -95.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -39.97% and -40.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -6.49% at the moment leaves the stock -87.67% off its SMA200. RUBY registered -97.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.30%.

The stock witnessed a -34.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.58%, and is -9.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.69% over the week and 17.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.66% and -97.70% from its 52-week high.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.26M, and float is at 84.39M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Appelhans Dannielle,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Appelhans Dannielle sold 5,737 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $4590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6763.0 shares.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Epstein David R (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $1.44 per share for $43329.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.72 million shares of the RUBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, CAGNONI PABLO J (CEO and President) disposed off 6,730 shares at an average price of $6.57 for $44236.0. The insider now directly holds 35,520 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY).

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.08% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 26.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.