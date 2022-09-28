Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Is Down -71.01% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) is -71.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $12.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.64% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 58.35% and 19.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 42.74% at the moment leaves the stock -53.29% off its SMA200. SONX registered a loss of -58.87% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 82.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.24%, and is 70.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.25% over the week and 18.02% over the month.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $34.10M and $37.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.19% and -86.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonendo Inc. (SONX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.56M, and float is at 20.62M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.6 million shares.

Sonendo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Chen Roy T (Chief Talent Officer) sold a total of 2,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $1.48 per share for $4004.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SONX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Watts Michael Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,186 shares at an average price of $1.48 for $7651.0. The insider now directly holds 229,984 shares of Sonendo Inc. (SONX).