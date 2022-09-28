STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:STAG Stock Is Going Next

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is -40.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.53 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $28.41, the stock is -7.81% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -23.14% off its SMA200. STAG registered -28.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.64%.

The stock witnessed a -11.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.46%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $610.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.39 and Fwd P/E is 44.25. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.44% and -41.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.05M, and float is at 178.93M with Short Float at 2.60%.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $41.98 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22088.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $39.66 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37088.0 shares of the STAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $40.03 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 47,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -14.39% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -18.95% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -14.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.