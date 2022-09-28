Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -15.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $19.05, the stock is -4.25% and -18.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -25.82% off its SMA200. SBLK registered -18.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.42%.

The stock witnessed a -11.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.01%, and is -7.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.19 and Fwd P/E is 4.50. Profit margin for the company is 52.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.02% and -43.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.22M, and float is at 93.36M with Short Float at 7.48%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -20.82% lower over the past 12 months.