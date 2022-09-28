StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -46.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $40.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $61.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.26% off the consensus price target high of $104.17 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 70.06% higher than the price target low of $30.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is -1.84% and -7.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.53 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock -18.86% off its SMA200. STNE registered -76.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.90%.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.44%, and is -5.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.33. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.59% and -77.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.16M, and float is at 212.86M with Short Float at 10.22%.