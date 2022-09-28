Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is -24.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.84 and a high of $280.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $203.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $238.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.29% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $202.68, the stock is -5.60% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.54% off its SMA200. SYK registered -25.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.97%.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.47%, and is -7.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $77.40B and $17.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.62. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.33% and -27.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.30M, and float is at 351.47M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boehnlein Glenn S,the company’sVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boehnlein Glenn S sold 2,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $259.79 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13105.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Datar Srikant M. (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $263.12 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1533.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -37.17% down over the past 12 months and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) that is -44.84% lower over the same period. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -29.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.