The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is -32.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.57 and a high of $74.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $64.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.4% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.97% higher than the price target low of $61.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.64, the stock is -10.05% and -15.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -25.67% off its SMA200. BNS registered -22.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.78%.

The stock witnessed a -15.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.25%, and is -8.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 90978 employees, a market worth around $59.59B and $21.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.86 and Fwd P/E is 5.74. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.14% and -35.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.30% this year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.18B with Short Float at 2.08%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -11.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.