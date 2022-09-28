The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is -4.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is -9.43% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 7.03% off its SMA200. GEO registered 2.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.51%.

The stock witnessed a -9.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.66%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $930.18M and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.56 and Fwd P/E is 6.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.79% and -24.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.12M, and float is at 118.20M with Short Float at 16.25%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) that is trading 1.95% up over the past 12 months.