The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Is Down -26.31% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -26.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.40 and a high of $56.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.04% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 20.28% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.47, the stock is -8.31% and -9.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -13.94% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -21.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.86%.

The stock witnessed a -11.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is -7.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.23 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.92% and -33.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.50% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 332.00M, and float is at 94.25M with Short Float at 6.63%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,818 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $50904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42000.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $28.02 per share for $5100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40182.0 shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $29.18 for $23344.0. The insider now directly holds 1,800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).