These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -61.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $21.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.82% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 29.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is -30.22% and -36.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -45.52% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -67.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.20%.

The stock witnessed a -37.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.71%, and is -20.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.53 and Fwd P/E is 4.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.10% and -70.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.70% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.67M, and float is at 205.83M with Short Float at 19.51%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Mullen Mark (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $15.54 per share for $77700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.59 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).