These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is -11.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $93.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $38.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $443.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.53% off the consensus price target high of $588.62 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 87.85% higher than the price target low of $313.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.11, the stock is -13.45% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. FUTU registered -59.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.93%.

The stock witnessed a -17.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.81%, and is -9.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $856.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.34 and Fwd P/E is 1.59. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.51% and -59.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.43M, and float is at 78.24M with Short Float at 9.81%.