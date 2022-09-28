These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) is -17.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $8.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 76.68% and 75.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing -4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 17.52% off its SMA200. LVTX registered -25.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.14%.

The stock witnessed a 80.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.21%, and is 84.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.79% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $114.97M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.68% and -45.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.10%).

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.20% this year.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.78M, and float is at 18.21M with Short Float at 0.01%.