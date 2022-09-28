These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -44.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $9.55, the stock is -9.15% and -16.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -37.39% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -63.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.36%.

The stock witnessed a -12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.38%, and is -8.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.99 and Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.42% and -68.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.40M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Antokol Robert. SEC filings show that Antokol Robert bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $21.62 per share for a total of $3.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.0 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -0.29% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -12.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.