These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) is -71.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRKA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.67% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -34.67% and -49.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -11.37% at the moment leaves the stock -62.11% off its SMA200. TRKA registered -75.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.89%.

The stock witnessed a -53.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.84%, and is -27.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.32% over the week and 17.64% over the month.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $21.38M and $34.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.84% and -90.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.40%).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.70% this year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.05M, and float is at 33.14M with Short Float at 7.55%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coates Peter,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Coates Peter (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $0.93 per share for $8491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.09 million shares of the TRKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Coates Peter (10% Owner) acquired 75,513 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $71420.0. The insider now directly holds 10,082,628 shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA).