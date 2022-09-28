Things appear to be looking up for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is -61.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.54 and a high of $259.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $59.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.56% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -11.71% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.44, the stock is -4.34% and -7.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -34.45% off its SMA200. COUP registered -74.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.29%.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 3076 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $786.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 93.66. Profit margin for the company is -43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.57% and -76.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/05/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.50% this year.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.67M, and float is at 75.41M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riggs Mark,the company’sChief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Riggs Mark sold 511 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $62.43 per share for a total of $31903.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3418.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Glenn Robert (EVP Global Sales) sold a total of 956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $62.57 per share for $59817.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10719.0 shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Glenn Robert (EVP Global Sales) disposed off 2,174 shares at an average price of $66.20 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 11,675 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -18.78% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -69.71% lower over the same period.