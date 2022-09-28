Things appear to be looking up for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) is -16.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.30 and a high of $48.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1%.

Currently trading at $37.65, the stock is -11.48% and -13.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -12.82% off its SMA200. TMX registered -11.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.19%.

The stock witnessed a -13.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.61%, and is -9.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) has around 11700 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.37 and Fwd P/E is 23.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.72% and -22.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 562.90% this year.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.50M, and float is at 121.38M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dart David M,the company’sSVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Dart David M sold 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $39.10 per share for a total of $39878.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8053.0 shares.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -34.02% down over the past 12 months and Rollins Inc. (ROL) that is -5.91% lower over the same period.