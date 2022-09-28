TransUnion (TRU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is -49.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.95 and a high of $120.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $62.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.99% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.72% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.96, the stock is -15.54% and -22.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -33.96% off its SMA200. TRU registered -47.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.60%.

The stock witnessed a -22.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.58%, and is -8.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $11.63B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.93 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.21% and -50.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.50M, and float is at 191.87M with Short Float at 1.55%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cartwright Christopher A,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $79.42 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that BOSWORTH WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $78.72 per share for $31882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5399.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Cello Todd M (EVP & CFO) disposed off 244 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $25620.0. The insider now directly holds 73,442 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 7.12% up over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -31.75% lower over the same period.