Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is -45.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $28.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is -9.08% and -14.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -27.49% off its SMA200. TPH registered -32.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.69%.

The stock witnessed a -16.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.40%, and is -7.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1390 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.19 and Fwd P/E is 3.76. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.13% and -46.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.90% this year.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.16M, and float is at 99.81M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -42.39% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -22.68% lower over the same period. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is -47.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.