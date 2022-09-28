Urban Edge Properties (UE) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 46.28% Upside

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is -29.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.19 and a high of $19.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.43, the stock is -13.06% and -15.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -23.06% off its SMA200. UE registered -26.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.94%.

The stock witnessed a -17.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.35%, and is -10.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $433.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.37 and Fwd P/E is 31.75. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.82% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Edge Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.36M, and float is at 113.53M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.47% down over the past 12 months and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) that is -25.80% lower over the same period.