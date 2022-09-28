W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WPC Stock Is Going Next

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is -11.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.02 and a high of $89.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $74.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.69% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 14.93% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.31, the stock is -13.37% and -14.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. WPC registered -3.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.62%.

The stock witnessed a -15.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.04%, and is -12.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $15.14B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.35 and Fwd P/E is 27.70. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.97% and -19.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.53M, and float is at 205.39M with Short Float at 3.58%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -33.66% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -60.35% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -29.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.