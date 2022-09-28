What should you know before buying stock in Clarus Corporation (CLAR)

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is -54.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.93 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 47.21% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -14.44% and -35.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 4.54% at the moment leaves the stock -41.83% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -54.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.43%.

The stock witnessed a -43.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.64%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $477.41M and $455.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.20% and -59.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 311.70% this year.

The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 25.04M with Short Float at 34.49%.

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KUEHNE AARON,the company’sEXECUTIVE VP and COO. SEC filings show that KUEHNE AARON bought 4,092 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $12.21 per share for a total of $49961.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95248.0 shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that HOUSE DONALD (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $28.24 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, SOKOLOW NICOLAS (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $28.53 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 80,448 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -49.29% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -34.46% lower over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -33.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.