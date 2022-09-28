What should you know before buying stock in Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is -25.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.51 and a high of $18.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.42, the stock is -16.96% and -21.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -22.48% off its SMA200. DX registered -29.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.38%.

The stock witnessed a -22.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.57%, and is -15.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $569.58M and $68.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Distance from 52-week low is -0.68% and -31.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynex Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.52M, and float is at 43.59M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Popenoe Smriti Laxman,the company’sPresident and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that Popenoe Smriti Laxman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $15.50 per share for a total of $31000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Dynex Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Popenoe Smriti Laxman (President and Co-CIO) bought a total of 325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $15.27 per share for $4963.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 325.0 shares of the DX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, COLLIGAN ROBERT S (EVP and CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.84 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).