What should you know before buying stock in iStar Inc. (STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is -63.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.43% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.94% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.46, the stock is -26.46% and -35.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -50.64% off its SMA200. STAR registered -62.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.71%.

The stock witnessed a -37.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.40%, and is -22.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

iStar Inc. (STAR) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $956.88M and $274.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.76. Distance from 52-week low is -2.47% and -65.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

iStar Inc. (STAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iStar Inc. (STAR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iStar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 81.71M with Short Float at 2.84%.

iStar Inc. (STAR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at iStar Inc. (STAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ISTAR INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ISTAR INC. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $75.97 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36.09 million shares.

iStar Inc. (STAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) that is trading 1.62% up over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -48.05% lower over the same period. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -34.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.