Why should you keep an eye on BCE Inc. (BCE)?

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is -15.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.02 and a high of $59.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $53.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.46% off the consensus price target high of $57.50 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 13.31% higher than the price target low of $50.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.01, the stock is -7.18% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -15.14% off its SMA200. BCE registered -13.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.41%.

The stock witnessed a -11.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.15%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 49781 employees, a market worth around $41.00B and $17.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.90 and Fwd P/E is 12.33. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.02% and -25.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BCE Inc. (BCE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BCE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 911.90M, and float is at 911.73M with Short Float at 1.85%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -15.43% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 4.40% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -16.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.