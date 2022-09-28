Why should you keep an eye on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is -20.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.97 and a high of $53.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRG stock was last observed hovering at around $43.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $42.75, the stock is -9.57% and -13.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.24% off its SMA200. WTRG registered -8.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.57%.

The stock witnessed a -14.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is -6.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has around 3211 employees, a market worth around $11.39B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.64 and Fwd P/E is 22.38. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.34% and -20.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Essential Utilities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.70% this year.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.10M, and float is at 261.76M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUBIN ROBERT A,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $51.00 per share for a total of $99654.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69871.0 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is trading -21.09% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is -7.57% lower over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is -7.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.