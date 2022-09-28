Why SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -31.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $17.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -14.81% and -20.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -27.16% off its SMA200. SITC registered -30.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.31%.

The stock witnessed a -20.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.70%, and is -13.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $544.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.41 and Fwd P/E is 53.42. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.37% and -38.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 552.50% this year.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.86M, and float is at 177.91M with Short Float at 4.22%.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukes David R,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $16.59 per share for a total of $5.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

SITE Centers Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Vesy Christa A (EVP & CAO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $16.88 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89309.0 shares of the SITC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Fennerty Conor (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $16.18 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 86,533 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC).