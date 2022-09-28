Will American International Group Inc. (AIG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -14.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.09 and a high of $65.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.74% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.29% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.56, the stock is -8.35% and -8.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -14.68% off its SMA200. AIG registered -14.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.80%.

The stock witnessed a -8.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.27%, and is -9.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 36600 employees, a market worth around $37.99B and $57.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.62. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.98% and -26.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 257.40% this year.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 790.90M, and float is at 758.26M with Short Float at 1.23%.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $1.68 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501.14 million shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, (10% Owner) bought a total of 720,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $25.00 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the AIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Fato Luciana (EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $54.01 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 45,444 shares of American International Group Inc. (AIG).

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -23.47% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is -0.16% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 34.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.