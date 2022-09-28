Will Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: ASZ) is 0.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $9.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASZ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.
Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is 0.01% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.21% off its SMA200. ASZ registered 0.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.05%.
The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.41%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.18% over the week and 0.19% over the month.
Current P/E ratio is 31.38. Distance from 52-week low is 1.35% and -0.91% from its 52-week high.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) Top Institutional Holders
The shares outstanding are 197.14M, and float is at 137.95M with Short Float at 1.10%.