Will Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -44.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.08 and a high of $47.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -15.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.05, the stock is -12.18% and -17.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -36.69% off its SMA200. VNO registered -48.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.81%.

The stock witnessed a -14.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.78%, and is -11.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3224 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.19 and Fwd P/E is 49.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.13% and -51.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.80% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.75M, and float is at 176.25M with Short Float at 9.41%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fascitelli Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $41.97 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -37.39% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -38.06% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is -30.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.