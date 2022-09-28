World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) on Track to Reach $33.50 in a Year

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is -11.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.23% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.97% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.37, the stock is -6.56% and -8.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. INT registered -32.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.60%.

The stock witnessed a -13.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is -9.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has around 4414 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $47.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.15% and -33.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.20M, and float is at 59.82M with Short Float at 2.92%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading -6.48% down over the past 12 months and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -0.26% lower over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -5.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.