WW International Inc. (WW): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WW Stock Is Going Next

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is -74.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $21.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 42.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is -22.00% and -33.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -56.93% off its SMA200. WW registered -78.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.49%.

The stock witnessed a -30.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.14%, and is -18.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

WW International Inc. (WW) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $285.73M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.52 and Fwd P/E is 4.92. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.22% and -81.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

WW International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year.

WW International Inc. (WW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.31M, and float is at 53.51M with Short Float at 10.87%.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at WW International Inc. (WW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINFREY OPRAH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WINFREY OPRAH sold 52,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

WW International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that KELLY DENIS F (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $10.42 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70921.0 shares of the WW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, KELLY DENIS F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.44 for $47219.0. The insider now directly holds 60,921 shares of WW International Inc. (WW).